Gateway Show Brings Bold Comedy to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Late-night stand-up pushes boundaries at The Comedy Fort

Stand-up comedy takes an unpredictable turn in downtown Fort Collins on Wednesday night as The Gateway Show returns to The Comedy Fort. The live show blends sharp stand-up with an unconventional twist, promising a night of laughs that leans into improvisation, risk, and raw humor.

The format is simple — and daring. Comedians first take the stage to deliver their best prepared material. Then, they leave the venue for a private intermission before returning to the stage noticeably less prepared, attempting to perform again under altered circumstances. The result is a high-energy, anything-can-happen comedy experience that has built a loyal following.

Hosted by comedian Billy Anderson, The Gateway Show is designed for adult audiences and fans of experimental stand-up who enjoy seeing performers step outside their comfort zones. The show starts at 7:30 p.m. at The Comedy Fort, located at 167 N. College Ave. in Fort Collins.

More information about the show is available on Facebook at Facebook.com/GatewayShow.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.