City of Fort Collins Seeks Board and Commission Volunteers

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents invited to help shape local policy through city boards and commissions

Fort Collins is inviting residents to play a direct role in local decision-making by applying to serve on one of the city’s boards or commissions. Applications are now open and will be accepted through noon on Friday, Jan. 9.

The City of Fort Collins currently has 23 boards and commissions that advise the City Council or make decisions on a wide range of community issues, including housing, transportation, water, energy, human services, building review, and historic preservation. These groups are made up of volunteer residents who study issues in depth and provide guidance or rulings within their areas of expertise.

Available terms range from two to four years, depending on the board or commission. Applicants must live within the Fort Collins Growth Management Area for the duration of their term. Residents may apply for up to three boards or commissions, though those selected will be appointed to serve on only one.

Applications will be reviewed later this winter, with interviews scheduled for February. Appointed members are expected to begin their terms in April 2026.

More details on boards, commissions, and the application process are available at https://www.fcgov.com/boards.

Residents interested in shaping the future of Fort Collins are encouraged to apply and bring their experience and perspective to local government.

Source: City of Fort Collins