Ginger and Baker: A Fort Collins Gem for Comfort and Community

by Blaine Howerton | NorthFortyNews.com

There’s something about walking into Ginger and Baker that feels like home. Maybe it’s the welcoming scent of fresh-baked pies, the beautifully restored historic mill, or the friendly faces behind the counter. Whatever it is, this Fort Collins staple isn’t just a restaurant—it’s an experience.

Ginger and Baker festive holiday (Photo by Ginger and Baker on Instagram)

A Place Where History and Flavor Meet

Housed in a 100-year-old feed mill, Ginger and Baker is more than just a place to grab a bite. It’s a thoughtfully designed space with multiple dining options, a coffee shop, a market, and even a teaching kitchen for cooking classes. Whether you’re in the mood for a hearty meal at The Cache, a casual bite at The Café, or a perfectly brewed espresso from The Coffee Shop, this spot has something for everyone.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



Ginger and Baker pie (Photo by Ginger and Baker on Instagram)

The Must-Try Dishes

While everything on the menu is crafted with care, there are a few standout dishes that keep locals coming back:

Chicken Pot Pie – A flaky, buttery crust filled with tender chicken, creamy sauce, and hearty vegetables.

– A flaky, buttery crust filled with tender chicken, creamy sauce, and hearty vegetables. Crab & Artichoke Dip – A warm, cheesy delight that pairs perfectly with crisp toast points.

– A warm, cheesy delight that pairs perfectly with crisp toast points. Bison Meatloaf – A flavorful twist on a comfort food classic, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables.

– A flavorful twist on a comfort food classic, served with mashed potatoes and seasonal vegetables. The Famous Pie Selection – No visit is complete without a slice of their legendary pie. From rich Chocolate Bourbon Pecan to classic Apple Streusel, every bite is pure bliss.

Ginger and Baker, the Cache (Photo by Ginger and Baker on Instagram)

Why It’s a Fort Collins Favorite

Beyond the food, Ginger and Baker is a true gathering place. It’s where locals come to enjoy live music, attend book club meetings, and take hands-on cooking classes. The upstairs event space and rooftop patio make it an ideal spot for celebrations, and the cozy atmosphere keeps people lingering a little longer than they planned.

Plan Your Visit

Location: 359 Linden Street, Fort Collins, CO

Hours:

The Café: 7 AM – 9 PM (Monday–Sunday)

The Cache: 5 PM – 9 PM (Wednesday–Sunday)

The Coffee Shop & Market: 7 AM – 7 PM (Monday–Sunday)

Website: gingerandbaker.com

Whether you’re stopping in for a quick coffee, celebrating a special occasion, or just craving a homemade slice of pie, Ginger and Baker delivers on every level.

Ginger and Baker is featured in our Top Eats: 15 Best Restaurants in Fort Collins list. Check out the full list here: northfortynews.com/category/art-lifestyle/top-eats-15-best-restaurants-in-fort-collins/

For more Top Eats in Northern Colorado, visit northfortynews.com!