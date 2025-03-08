String of Arson and Vandalism Attacks Target Loveland Tesla Dealership

Loveland Police Seek Information on String of Incidents

LOVELAND, CO – Authorities are investigating another arson and vandalism incident just after midnight on March 7, 2025, at the Tesla dealership on North Lincoln Avenue in Loveland. Officers responded to reports of a fire and arrived to find an incendiary device had been set off near the building, igniting flames between two vehicles and putting occupants inside at risk.

A responding Loveland Police officer quickly extinguished the fire, preventing widespread damage. Officials reported a strong odor of gasoline at the scene, along with multiple vehicles and the building itself being damaged by thrown rocks.

Ongoing Pattern of Attacks

This is the latest in a series of similar crimes targeting the dealership. Previous incidents were reported on January 29, February 2, February 8, and February 24. The February 24 attack led to the arrest of 40-year-old Lucy Grace Nelson, who was charged in federal court. However, police say the March 7 incident does not appear to be connected to Nelson, who was recently released on a personal recognizance (PR) bond.

Loveland Police Chief Tim Doran expressed frustration over Nelson’s release, stating:

“I couldn’t be more disappointed with a criminal justice system that would release an individual on a PR bond who placed incendiary devices at a Loveland business. This decision is not just troubling for our community but reflects a broader problem faced nationwide. It’s incredibly challenging to keep our citizens safe from copycat behavior when there are no repercussions to lawlessness.”

Investigation Ongoing—Police Seek Public’s Help

The Loveland Criminal Investigations Division, in partnership with the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF), is actively gathering evidence and reviewing security footage.

Investigators are urging anyone who may have seen suspicious activity in the area around the time of the incident to come forward.

How to Report Tips:

Call the Loveland Police Department Tip Line at (970) 962-2032

at Contact Larimer County Crime Stoppers at (970) 221-6868

For ongoing updates on this case, visit northfortynews.com.