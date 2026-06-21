StarRise Wins Historic Double Honor at State Housing Awards

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Greeley supportive housing project earns both Eagle Award and People’s Choice recognition

A Greeley housing development that provides permanent supportive housing for formerly unhoused residents has made history at Colorado’s premier affordable housing awards program.

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StarRise Apartments, a 58-unit permanent supportive housing community in Greeley, received the Project Eagle Award and the People’s Choice Award during the annual Housing Colorado Eagle Awards ceremony on June 11 in Denver. According to High Plains Housing Development, StarRise is the first project in the awards’ history to receive both honors in the same year.

The Eagle Awards recognize outstanding affordable housing projects, programs, and professionals across Colorado who are working to improve housing opportunities for low- and moderate-income residents.

StarRise Apartments was developed to provide stable housing and supportive services for individuals experiencing homelessness in Weld County. The development reached full occupancy within 90 days of opening, reflecting the significant demand for supportive housing in the region.

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“This project has been incredible from start to finish, and we couldn’t be prouder,” said Jodi Hartmann, executive director of High Plains Housing Development. “But the real honor isn’t the award — it’s knowing that 58 of our neighbors who once had nowhere to go now have a home, a community, and a future. That’s what this work is about.”

Hartmann said the recognition reflects the collaboration among community partners, funders, staff, board members, and the project’s development team. She also credited the late Dennis Hoshiko, whose donation of the property helped make the project possible.

“His desire was simple and profound: that no one is left behind,” Hartmann said. “This award belongs to him, and to everyone who shared that vision.”

High Plains Housing Development, based in Greeley, focuses on developing affordable and permanent supportive housing for low-income individuals and families throughout Weld County.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton Affordable housing remains one of Northern Colorado’s most pressing challenges. Stories like StarRise Apartments highlight how local partnerships can create lasting solutions that provide both housing and support services for residents in need. Support independent Northern Colorado journalism with a North Forty News membership.

Source: High Plains Housing Development