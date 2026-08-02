Harvest Gratitude Through Restorative Sound in Fort Collins

Late summer sound journey invites participants to pause, reflect, and embrace abundance through guided meditation and healing vibrations.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – As summer begins its transition toward fall, Harvesting Intentions: A Sound Journey into Gratitude offers a peaceful opportunity to reconnect with yourself through immersive sound healing and meditation.

Community Message

Hosted by Annmarie of ResoundingWell, this 90-minute experience takes place Sunday, August 2, from 5 to 6:30 p.m. at Live Beyond Limit, 353 W. Drake Rd., Suites 130/140, in Fort Collins.

Designed as a restorative sanctuary, the session encourages participants to reflect on personal growth while aligning with the abundant energy of the late summer harvest. Through carefully curated sound frequencies and guided mindfulness, attendees can relax, reset, and cultivate gratitude in a supportive environment.

Tickets range from $39.19 to $44.52. Organizers recommend arriving a few minutes early to settle into the space and fully experience the journey.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

For those seeking a calming close to the weekend, the event offers an inviting blend of meditation, sound healing, and intentional reflection.

Source: Eventbrite; Annmarie of ResoundingWell

Find More Wellness & Community Events



Northern Colorado offers countless opportunities to recharge, connect, and discover new experiences. Support local journalism and stay informed about events happening across the region.



Start your North Forty News membership trial today » Northern Colorado offers countless opportunities to recharge, connect, and discover new experiences. Support local journalism and stay informed about events happening across the region.