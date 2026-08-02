Colorado State Parks Offer Free August Admission for Military Members

CPW thanks active-duty service members, veterans, and National Guard members with complimentary park access throughout August

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

DENVER – Colorado Parks and Wildlife (CPW) is once again honoring the service and sacrifice of U.S. military members by providing free admission to all Colorado state parks throughout August for active-duty military personnel, veterans, and National Guard members.

Community Message

Beginning Aug. 1, eligible military members can receive a free Military Parks Pass by visiting any Colorado state park or CPW office and presenting proof of military service. The pass is valid only during the month of August and is issued to the service member only. It does not extend to spouses or dependents.

Accepted forms of identification include:

DD214, DD Form 2, or DD Form 2765

Active-duty, retired, or veteran military identification card

Colorado driver’s license or state-issued ID displaying the word “Veteran”

U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs medical card

The Military Parks Pass provides free entry into Colorado’s state parks, allowing military members to enjoy the state’s natural landscapes, wildlife, and recreational opportunities. Standard fees still apply for camping reservations, boating and off-highway vehicle registrations, hunting and fishing licenses, and other applicable services. The pass is not valid for State Wildlife Areas.

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Colorado’s 42 state parks offer a wide variety of outdoor experiences, including boating, kayaking, paddleboarding, swimming, hiking, biking, horseback riding, rock climbing, wildlife viewing, birdwatching, guided hikes, educational programs, and seasonal events.

CPW also offers several year-round benefits for military members and veterans, including free state park admission on Veterans Day, complimentary park access for qualifying Disabled Veteran and Purple Heart license plate holders, lifetime fishing and combination licenses for eligible disabled veterans, and the Independence Pass for qualified disabled veterans that provides year-round state park entry.

Military members interested in planning an outdoor adventure can explore destinations through CPW’s online State Park Finder and State Parks Guide.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife

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