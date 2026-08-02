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$700K Available for Colorado Urban Forest Grants

North Forty News
$700K Available for Colorado Urban Forest Grants

Colorado State Forest Service opens applications for projects that improve community tree canopies, wildfire resilience, and urban forest health.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – The Colorado State Forest Service (CSFS) is accepting applications for its 2026 Colorado Urban and Community Forestry (UCF) Grant Program, making $700,000 available to help communities improve the health, resilience, safety, and sustainability of urban forests across the state.

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Funded through the U.S. Department of Agriculture Forest Service, the grant program opened July 21 and offers funding to cities, towns, counties, special districts, schools, nonprofit organizations, LLCs representing neighborhood groups, and tribal agencies.

Eligible projects include:

  • Tree planting
  • Tree removal
  • Strategic pruning
  • Wildfire mitigation
  • Emerald ash borer response
  • Mountain pine beetle response
  • Urban forest inventories
  • Urban forest management plans
  • Urban wood utilization
  • Capacity building
  • Community outreach
  • Watering and tree establishment

Grants will be awarded in two funding tiers: $50,000 to $100,000 and $100,001 to $200,000. No matching funds are required.

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Applications will be evaluated on project readiness, technical merit, measurable outcomes, partnerships, budget reasonableness, and long-term sustainability.

Applications are due Sept. 21, 2026. Grant awards will be announced by Oct. 30, 2026, and funded projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2028.

Application materials and additional information are available through the Colorado State Forest Service. Questions may be directed to [email protected].

The Colorado State Forest Service is a service and outreach agency of the Office of Engagement and Extension at Colorado State University. The agency provides professional forestry assistance, wildfire mitigation expertise, and education to help landowners and communities achieve their forest management goals.

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