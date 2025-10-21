Haunted Harmonies at Fort Collins Symphony’s Halloween Pops

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

The Fort Collins Symphony invites Northern Colorado families to a spine-tingling evening of orchestral mystery and community spirit.

On Thursday, October 23, the Fort Collins Symphony will transform the Lincoln Center into a chamber of musical intrigue as it presents Hauntings: Melodies of Mystery, a Halloween pops concert designed to engage listeners of all ages with eerie classics, popular tunes, and an interactive storyline.

The performance begins at 7 p.m. at the Lincoln Center (417 W. Magnolia St., Fort Collins), offering a distinctive blend of symphonic favorites and spooky surprises. Patrons will not only hear the music but become part of a narrative — solving clues and unraveling a mystery woven into the program.

Tickets are available through the Lincoln Center box office and range from $29 to $48 for adults, while student and child tickets are priced at $10. The event offers a fun, themed setting for families across Northern Colorado to experience live orchestral music, helping to strengthen the region’s cultural fabric and providing a creative entertainment option in the Fort Collins area.

For newcomers, the Symphony provides a helpful online guide covering what to expect, where to park, and when to applaud, ensuring a smooth and welcoming experience.

Don’t miss this one-night event that blends community engagement with the magic of live music.

Visit the Fort Collins Symphony website at fcsymphony.org to get your tickets and plan your evening.

Source: Fort Collins Symphony event listing.