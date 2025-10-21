Greeley Police Warn Residents About Rising ‘Jugging’ Theft Trend

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Criminals targeting residents after bank visits — police urge caution and awareness

GREELEY, Colo. – The Greeley Police Department is warning residents about a new and alarming crime trend known as “jugging,” in which thieves follow victims leaving banks or ATMs before stealing their money or belongings.

The scheme involves suspects watching for people who withdraw cash, following them to their next destination, and striking when the opportunity arises—often breaking into vehicles or committing robberies when victims are distracted.

“Jugging” incidents have been reported in cities nationwide, and Greeley police are urging residents to stay vigilant to prevent becoming targets.

“This isn’t some random bad-timing event—it’s organized and deliberate,” the department stated. “People may not realize they’re being watched until it’s too late.”

How to Stay Safe

Authorities recommend several precautions to reduce risk:

Secure cash immediately after leaving a bank or ATM — don’t count or display money in public.

after leaving a bank or ATM — don’t count or display money in public. Vary your banking routine by changing locations, times, and routes.

by changing locations, times, and routes. Be alert to suspicious behavior, such as people loitering or vehicles following you.

such as people loitering or vehicles following you. If you suspect you’re being followed, drive directly to the Greeley Police Department at 2875 W. 10th Street , or go to a well-lit, populated area.

drive directly to the Greeley Police Department at , or go to a well-lit, populated area. Use digital banking options when possible to reduce the need for cash.

Greeley Police emphasize that the best defense is awareness. Anyone who notices suspicious behavior or believes they’re being targeted should call 911 immediately.

For more safety information and community updates, visit the Greeley Police Deparment home page.

Source: Greeley Police Department