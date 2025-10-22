Markley Motors Hosts Family-Friendly Trunk or Treat in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Families invited for candy, costumes, and community fun this Friday

FORT COLLINS – Markley Motors is turning its parking lot into a festive Halloween celebration this Friday, October 24, from 4 to 6 p.m., with its annual Trunk or Treat event. Families across Northern Colorado are invited to dress up, decorate their vehicles, and enjoy a safe, community-centered evening filled with candy and Halloween spirit.

This family-friendly gathering encourages kids to trick-or-treat from car to car, with local participants transforming their trunks into creative, spooky, or silly Halloween displays. It’s a fun and secure way for families to celebrate the season — and an excellent chance for the community to connect.

The event will take place at Markley Motors in Fort Collins, welcoming costumed guests of all ages. Admission is free, and everyone is encouraged to bring their Halloween enthusiasm — and maybe even a few extra sweets to share.

For families seeking a lighthearted start to the Halloween weekend, this event offers the perfect blend of festive fun and local flavor.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.