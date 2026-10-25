Start your morning → Daily Update
Delivered every morning at 5 a.m.

Locally owned. Community Supported.
Free to read.

News | Events | Subscribe

HD-NFN_400x300-fit-1200×900-insertion-169678

Latest Headlines

Historic Rialto Theater Opens Its Doors for Halloween Ghost Tours

Blaine
,
Historic Rialto Theater Opens Its Doors for Halloween Ghost Tours

Loveland’s downtown landmark offers an appropriately spooky destination October 25 and 26.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A historic theater, an October evening, and the promise of ghostly intrigue make for an inviting Halloween combination in downtown Loveland.

TellYourStorye-ed-fit-900×750-insertion-169865

The Rialto Theater will host its 2026 Ghost Tours on Sunday, October 25, and Monday, October 26, offering Northern Colorado residents another way to celebrate the Halloween season.

Located at 228 E. Fourth Street, the Rialto has long been part of Loveland’s downtown cultural landscape. Its historic character makes it a fitting setting for an event centered on ghosts and seasonal mystery.

For residents seeking something different from traditional Halloween parties and haunted attractions, a ghost tour at a historic theater offers an appealing alternative.

17406

The tours also provide another reason to spend an evening in downtown Loveland, where restaurants and other local businesses contribute to the area’s lively atmosphere.

Visitors should consult the event calendar for tour descriptions, ticket availability, and any participation restrictions before attending.

Event Details

  • What: 2026 Rialto Theater Ghost Tours
  • When: Sunday, October 25, and Monday, October 26, 2026
  • Times: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. listed each day
  • Where: Rialto Theater, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland
  • Information: Rialto Theater Ghost Tours

Find additional seasonal activities in the North Forty News Community Calendar.

Featured Stories

October 23, 2026 Edition