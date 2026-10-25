Historic Rialto Theater Opens Its Doors for Halloween Ghost Tours

Loveland’s downtown landmark offers an appropriately spooky destination October 25 and 26.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A historic theater, an October evening, and the promise of ghostly intrigue make for an inviting Halloween combination in downtown Loveland.

The Rialto Theater will host its 2026 Ghost Tours on Sunday, October 25, and Monday, October 26, offering Northern Colorado residents another way to celebrate the Halloween season.

Located at 228 E. Fourth Street, the Rialto has long been part of Loveland’s downtown cultural landscape. Its historic character makes it a fitting setting for an event centered on ghosts and seasonal mystery.

For residents seeking something different from traditional Halloween parties and haunted attractions, a ghost tour at a historic theater offers an appealing alternative.

The tours also provide another reason to spend an evening in downtown Loveland, where restaurants and other local businesses contribute to the area’s lively atmosphere.

Visitors should consult the event calendar for tour descriptions, ticket availability, and any participation restrictions before attending.

Event Details

What: 2026 Rialto Theater Ghost Tours

2026 Rialto Theater Ghost Tours When: Sunday, October 25, and Monday, October 26, 2026

Sunday, October 25, and Monday, October 26, 2026 Times: 5 p.m. and 7 p.m. listed each day

5 p.m. and 7 p.m. listed each day Where: Rialto Theater, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland

Rialto Theater, 228 E. Fourth St., Loveland Information: Rialto Theater Ghost Tours

Find additional seasonal activities in the North Forty News Community Calendar.