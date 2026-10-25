Fort Collins Moves Toward New Water Storage Plan, Leaving Halligan Project Behind

City Council approves joining the Northern Integrated Supply Project, citing lower costs and greater certainty.

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS — Fort Collins is moving toward a major change in its long-term water storage strategy after City Council gave initial approval on October 20 to pursue participation in the Northern Integrated Supply Project (NISP), potentially ending two decades of work to expand Halligan Reservoir.

The proposed transition would let the city store water in Glade Reservoir northwest of Fort Collins instead of continuing to pursue the Halligan Water Supply Project, which has faced federal permitting delays and growing financial uncertainty.

Council is scheduled to consider final approval November 3.

Federal Permitting Challenges Drive Decision

Fort Collins has pursued federal permits for the Halligan expansion since 2006. However, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers has not issued a decision and recently indicated it would likely deny the application.

City staff evaluated alternatives and concluded that participation in NISP would offer greater permitting certainty and significant savings compared with continuing the Halligan project.

Under the proposal, Fort Collins would acquire a 5.8% share of NISP’s Glade Reservoir component, providing up to 9,860 acre-feet of storage for existing senior water rights.

City officials anticipate the transition would reduce future water rate increases compared with the costs projected to complete Halligan, although the announcement did not provide specific savings.

“While this is a big shift for our community, the water utility, and the City, it’s critical to secure sustainable, nearby water storage for our existing water rights while maintaining affordability as best we can,” said Nicole Poncelet-Johnson, the city’s One Water executive director.

Preparing for Future Drought

Fort Collins officials emphasize that additional storage remains necessary despite the city’s water conservation efforts.

Conservation programs have reduced the storage needed, but officials say additional capacity is essential to maintain reliable supplies during drought and increasingly hot, dry conditions.

The city has also completed environmental mitigation work along the North Fork of the Cache la Poudre River associated with the Halligan proposal.

Final Decision Expected in November

If Council approves the transition on November 3, city staff could enter a one-year interim agreement with Northern Water, which manages NISP, and begin withdrawing the Halligan federal permit application.

A final agreement making Fort Collins an official NISP participant could follow in late 2027, subject to negotiations and approval by both parties.

Fort Collins and Northern Water already have a longstanding relationship through the Colorado-Big Thompson Project and Horsetooth Reservoir.

The City will announce additional public outreach opportunities as the transition moves forward.

Residents can learn more through the City of Fort Collins and Northern Water’s NISP information page.