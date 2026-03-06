Innovation – An American Celebration Comes to Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A ballet performance highlighting emerging American choreographers and creative expression

Fort Collins audiences will have the opportunity to experience a fresh perspective on American ballet this weekend as Canyon Concert Ballet presents Innovation – An American Celebration at The Lincoln Center.

The performance showcases a curated collection of works by emerging choreographers from across the United States, highlighting the evolving landscape of contemporary ballet and the creative spirit shaping the art form today. Each piece reflects a different interpretation of American innovation, combining classical technique with modern storytelling and choreography.

Performances take place Friday, March 6; Saturday, March 7; and Sunday, March 8 at The Lincoln Center, 417 West Magnolia Street in Fort Collins. Tickets are $40.

The program celebrates the next generation of choreographic voices and offers audiences a chance to see how ballet continues to grow through new ideas, artistic risk, and collaboration. For Northern Colorado arts lovers, the event also highlights Fort Collins’ role as a regional hub for performing arts.

Plan your day in Northern Colorado. Find today’s events and what’s happening next at northfortynews.com/calendar.