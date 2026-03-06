Fort Collins Non-Profit Food Rescue Receives $200,000 Grant

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Vindeket Foods funding will expand rescued food distribution across Northern Colorado

A Fort Collins nonprofit dedicated to rescuing surplus food and reducing waste will receive a major boost this year after being selected for a national community grant.

Vindeket Foods has been awarded a $200,000 National Neighborhood Promise grant from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation. The funding will support facility improvements and the purchase of a new box truck, allowing the organization to increase the amount of rescued food it distributes across Northern Colorado.

The grant will help Vindeket expand its operations as demand for rescued food continues to grow locally. According to the organization, the funding will support interior and exterior upgrades at its facility and help advance its “Root Bound” capital campaign, which focuses on strengthening long-term food recovery capacity.

“The funds from the Republic Services Charitable Foundation are essential for the completion of our Root Bound Capital Campaign,” said Nathan Shaw, executive director of Vindeket Foods. “Through Root Bound, we will have a greater capacity to meet the constant demand of rescuing food, and we are beyond thrilled to partner with Republic Services to better serve our community.”

Vindeket works with grocery stores, farms, and restaurants to recover surplus food that would otherwise go to waste. The organization then redistributes that food through its Fort Collins market, where residents can access rescued items while helping reduce food waste across the region.

In addition to the grant, employees from Republic Services will volunteer alongside Vindeket staff during a planned “Market Takeover Day,” helping collect, sort, and distribute rescued food.

“We are honored to partner with Vindeket Foods to support their goals of reducing food waste in Northern Colorado,” said Tyler Worsley, general manager at Republic Services. “We share not only their passion for serving our community but also their drive to improve the environment and create a more sustainable tomorrow. Republic Services of Northern Colorado is thrilled to be supporting such a great organization right here in Fort Collins.”

Vindeket is one of 14 nonprofits across North America selected to receive a 2026 National Neighborhood Promise grant. The Republic Services Charitable Foundation says the program supports organizations in communities where its employees and customers live and work, with more than 14 million people benefiting from funded programs to date.

