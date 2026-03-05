Larimer County Seeks Volunteers for Boards

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Residents invited to apply for advisory roles that help guide county decisions

Larimer County is encouraging residents to apply for open seats on several advisory boards and commissions, offering community members a chance to help shape local policy and county priorities.

Boards and commissions play a key role in local government by reviewing issues, studying topics affecting residents, and making recommendations to the Larimer County Board of Commissioners. These volunteer groups contribute insight on matters ranging from planning and natural resources to community services and public programs.

County officials say serving on a board or commission provides residents with a meaningful way to participate in the decision-making process while bringing community perspectives directly into county discussions.

Applications are currently open and will be accepted through March 22. Residents can review available boards, eligibility requirements, and term limits by visiting the county’s boards and commissions webpage at https://www.larimer.gov/boards.

Applications may also be picked up in person at the Larimer County Commissioners’ Office on the second floor of the Larimer County Administrative Services building, 200 West Oak Street in Fort Collins.

Community members interested in contributing their time and expertise are encouraged to apply before the deadline.

Attribution: Larimer County