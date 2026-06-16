Putting Brain Health in Focus as We Age

By Dr. Amit Shah | UnitedHealthcare Medicare & Retirement Chief Medical Officer

As more Americans live longer, maintaining brain health is becoming an increasingly important part of overall well-being. During Alzheimer’s & Brain Awareness Month, and throughout the year, there’s growing awareness that there are simple, everyday ways to support brain health as we age.

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Research estimates that around 10% of the 65+ population are living with some form of dementia, and 1 in 9 Americans age 65 and older is living with Alzheimer’s disease. While the numbers are growing, so is our understanding of the small steps within our control that can help delay or even prevent the onset of dementia.

Staying connected matters

One of the most meaningful ways to support brain health is also one of the most familiar: staying connected to others. Research continues to show that strong social relationships are linked to a lower risk of cognitive decline, while isolation can have the opposite effect.

That doesn’t have to mean anything complicated. Regular phone calls, time with friends and family or participation in community activities can all help people stay engaged and supported.

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Don’t overlook hearing health

Hearing plays an important role in how we stay connected and engaged with the world around us. Untreated hearing loss has been identified as a key, modifiable risk factor for dementia and is tied to both social isolation and cognitive decline.

Because hearing changes can be gradual, they’re easy to dismiss. But checking in with your doctor and addressing any concerns early can help maintain those everyday connections.

What’s good for the heart is good for the brain

Brain health and heart health are closely connected. Conditions like high blood pressure, diabetes and high cholesterol are associated with an increased risk of Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia.

Managing these conditions through regular care, medication when needed and healthy habits can help reduce risk over time – supporting both heart and brain health.

Stay active – physically and mentally

Staying active is another important way to support brain health. Regular physical activity helps increase blood and oxygen flow to the brain, which may benefit cognitive function.

Just as important is keeping your mind engaged. Activities like reading, learning something new or pursuing hobbies can help strengthen connections in the brain over time. Together, physical and mental activity can help maintain sharpness as we age.

Making prevention part of routine care

Regular check-ins with your primary care provider can help catch changes in memory or thinking early, even when they seem minor. These conversations can lead to earlier support and reinforce the role preventive care plays in long-term brain health.

They also provide an opportunity to stay on top of overall health, from managing chronic conditions to maintaining healthy routines.

Small steps, lasting impact

Supporting brain health doesn’t require a major life overhaul. In many cases, it starts with small, consistent steps like staying socially engaged, keeping up with routine care or simply paying attention to changes in hearing or memory.

Prioritizing brain health is a lifelong effort, and it’s never too early or too late to start.



This information is for educational purposes only and is not a substitute for the advice of a doctor. Consult your doctor prior to beginning an exercise program or making changes to your lifestyle or health care routine.