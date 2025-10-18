Killer Queen Rocks Union Colony Civic Center Tomorrow

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

One-night tribute brings Queen’s arena anthems to Greeley for a sing-along Sunday

GREELEY, CO — Oct. 19, 2025 — Northern Colorado classic-rock fans can catch Killer Queen: A Tribute to Queen tonight at the Union Colony Civic Center. From “Bohemian Rhapsody” to “We Will Rock You,” the set is built for call-and-response moments that turn a fall Sunday into a full-throated sing-along.

What to Know

When: Tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 19 (evening show)

Tomorrow, Sunday, Oct. 19 (evening show) Where: Union Colony Civic Center, Greeley

Union Colony Civic Center, Greeley Why go: A faithful, high-energy recreation of Queen’s biggest hits in a seated theater environment—easy parking, excellent sightlines, and a crowd that knows every word.

Local Angle

With festival season winding down, a marquee tribute night is an easy add to the weekend lineup for Greeley and the surrounding communities. Whether you grew up on vinyl or just discovered Queen on streaming, this show delivers the hits without the road trip.

Make a Night of It

Arrive early to grab parking and beat the lobby rush. Expect plenty of stand-up moments—hand-claps, foot-stomps, and big harmonies—so consider leaving bulky coats in the car and keeping hands free. Family-friendly, but loud: ear protection is smart for younger fans.

Tickets and more information are available at ucstars.com.

Find more details on this and thousands of other local happenings—concerts, theater, family events, and more—on calendar.northfortynews.com. Make it your first stop when planning the week.