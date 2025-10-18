Laurel Fest Debuts as Fort Collins’ Newest Fall Music Tradition

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Two-night, multi-venue festival to feature 30+ local bands October 18–19

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Northern Colorado’s live music scene is getting a new fall tradition. Laurel Fest, a brand-new, two-night, walkable music festival, takes over the Laurel and College area October 18–19 with more than 30 bands performing across Avogadro’s Number, The Atrium, and R Bar.

Supported by the Fort Collins Musicians Association (FoCoMA), Laurel Fest was built by and for Fort Collins—celebrating the city’s thriving music community with rapid-fire sets, multiple stages, and a chance to “discover your new favorite band” steps away.

Festivalgoers can purchase a single $39 all-access wristband for entry to every venue, both nights. Attendees are encouraged to arrive early, wander between performances, and experience a weekend packed with homegrown talent.

Wristband pickup will take place outside The Atrium on October 18 from 4:30 p.m. to 10 p.m. and on October 19 from 1 p.m. to 7:30 p.m. The Atrium and R Bar are 21+ venues, while Avogadro’s Number will welcome patrons under 21 throughout the event.

Organizers hope Laurel Fest will grow into an annual neighborhood tradition that keeps Fort Collins’ live music energy alive long after the summer concert season.

Wristbands are available now at theatriumfortcollins.com.