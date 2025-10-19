Loveland Residents Urged to Make Their Voices Heard in Upcoming Election

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

City encourages voter participation as ballots open for Mayor and City Council races in all wards

LOVELAND, Colo. — The City of Loveland is reminding residents to take part in the 2025 Coordinated Election on Tuesday, November 4, an essential opportunity for the community to elect local leaders, including the Mayor and City Council representatives in Wards 1, 2, 3, and 4. Ward 3 voters will choose two representatives, while other wards will elect one.

Ballots can be returned by mail—ensuring they arrive at the Larimer County Clerk’s Office by 7 p.m. on Election Day—or dropped off at one of four 24-hour Loveland ballot drop box locations:

Loveland Habitat for Humanity ReStore , 5250 N. Garfield Ave.

, 5250 N. Garfield Ave. Loveland Police & Courts , 810 E. 10th St.

, 810 E. 10th St. Loveland Public Library , 300 N. Adams Ave.

, 300 N. Adams Ave. Larimer County Building in Loveland, 200 Peridot Ave.

For those who prefer to vote in person or need assistance, the Voter Service and Polling Center (VSPC) at the Loveland Police & Courts facility (810 E. 10th St.) will be open Monday, Oct. 27, through Election Day, Nov. 4. Services include ballot replacement, voter registration updates, accessible voting, and ballot drop-off.

VSPC hours are:

Oct. 27–31: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday–Friday)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday–Friday) Nov. 1: 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Saturday)

9 a.m. to 1 p.m. (Saturday) Nov. 3: 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday)

8 a.m. to 5 p.m. (Monday) Nov. 4 (Election Day): 7 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Residents can also register, update, or check their voter information anytime at the Colorado Secretary of State’s official site: GoVoteColorado.gov.

For details on the election and Loveland City Council, visit the city’s website at lovgov.org/CityCouncil.

Source: City of Loveland