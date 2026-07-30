Larimer County Fair Rodeo Charges Into Loveland

Three nights of PRCA competition begin Sunday at Blue Arena

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND — Professional rodeo returns to Northern Colorado when the Larimer County Fair PRCA Rodeo opens Sunday, August 2, at Blue Arena at The Ranch Events Complex.

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The rodeo begins at 7 p.m., with arena doors scheduled to open at 6 p.m. The Sunday performance launches a three-night run continuing Monday and Tuesday, August 3 and 4.

Presented by Pedersen Toyota, the rodeo will feature seven traditional rodeo events, award-winning bullfighters and the crowd-favorite Mutton Bustin’ competition.

The PRCA Rodeo is part of the 2026 Larimer County Fair, running July 31 through August 4 at The Ranch. This year’s fair celebrates the nation’s 250th anniversary and Colorado’s 150th anniversary under the theme “Colorado & Country.” Fair attractions include a carnival, 4-H exhibitions, youth activities, live music and food vendors.

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The carnival will remain open until midnight Sunday, allowing rodeo guests to continue enjoying the fair after the arena competition concludes.

Blue Arena is located at 5290 Arena Circle in Loveland. Tickets are available through the official venue and ticketing outlets.

Source: The Ranch Events Complex, Blue Arena and AXS

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