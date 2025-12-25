Latin Night New Year’s Party with DJ Javi

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

A high-energy Latin dance celebration brings salsa, bachata, cumbia, and reggaeton to downtown Fort Collins.

Ring in the season with a Latin Night New Year’s Party featuring DJ Javi on Saturday, December 27, at the Aggie Theatre. The night delivers a vibrant recap of 2025’s hottest Latin rhythms, inviting dancers of all levels to celebrate together in one of Fort Collins’ most iconic venues.

Doors open at 8 p.m., with dance lessons beginning at 8:30 p.m., followed by DJ Javi taking over at 9:30 p.m. Expect an energetic mix of salsa, bachata, cumbia, and reggaeton—plus special remix moments to keep the party moving through the night. The event runs until 11:59 p.m. and is sponsored by Don Julio Tequila.

Event Details

When: Saturday, December 27, 2025 | 8:00–11:59 p.m.

Where: Aggie Theatre, 204 S. College Ave., Fort Collins

Tickets: $24

Info: 970-482-8300

