Estes Park Tops List of Most Desired Cabin Getaways in America

Pagosa Springs and Grand Lake also rank among top picks for Colorado mountain retreats

ESTES PARK, Colo. – A new national survey has named Estes Park as the most coveted spot in the United States to own a log cabin, highlighting the mountain town’s enduring appeal as both a vacation destination and a year-round home base for nature lovers.

According to a recent study by Texas Real Estate Source, 3,003 respondents were asked which part of the country they would most like to own a cabin. Estes Park took the top spot nationally, with Pagosa Springs ranking second and Grand Lake landing at number 26.

Colorado’s Cabin Culture Shines Year-Round

Nestled at the eastern gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park, Estes Park’s mix of dramatic alpine views, abundant wildlife, and cozy lodging makes it one of Colorado’s most photographed destinations—especially in fall, when golden aspens light up the hillsides. Cabins dominate much of the local housing market, ranging from classic A-frames to luxury mountain lodges.

With median home prices in the mid-$500,000 range, Estes Park offers a more accessible alternative to high-priced ski towns like Aspen or Vail.

Pagosa Springs, surrounded by the San Juan Mountains, earned second place for its blend of hot springs, forested landscapes, and approachable cabin pricing, typically around $550,000. Meanwhile, Grand Lake—Colorado’s largest natural lake and the western gateway to Rocky Mountain National Park—ranked 26th, praised for its picturesque fall scenery and lakeside cabin living.

A National Love for Rustic Retreats

The top 10 list spans scenic regions from California’s Lake Arrowhead to New York’s Adirondacks and Alaska’s Chena River Valley. Survey creator Tony Gilbert of Texas Real Estate Source says the appeal of cabin living lies in its simplicity and connection to nature.

“Cabins capture something timeless — the idea of retreating into nature without losing the warmth of home,” Gilbert said. “Whether people picture snow on the roof, leaves at their doorstep, or a lake just outside the window, the appeal is the same: a cabin feels like your own little piece of the world.”

