Larimer County Highlights Monthly Property Tax Payment Option

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

EquaPay program allows homeowners and property owners to spread tax payments throughout the year.

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — Larimer County Treasurer and Public Trustee Irene Josey is encouraging property owners to consider EquaPay, a third-party service that allows property taxes to be paid through predictable monthly installments instead of one or two larger annual payments.

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The program is designed to help homeowners, landlords, and property managers simplify budgeting by automatically processing monthly payments and ensuring property taxes are paid on time.

Participants can enroll online by searching for their property using a parcel ID, name, or address. After enrollment, users receive monthly payment notifications, and if a property’s tax bill changes, the monthly payment amount is adjusted automatically without requiring additional action.

According to the county, EquaPay offers several features, including:

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Predictable monthly payments for easier budgeting.

Automatic, on-time property tax payments.

Real-time tax data to maintain accurate payment amounts.

Automatic payment adjustments when tax bills change.

Bank-level encryption and compliance with applicable state and local requirements.

A streamlined online enrollment process that takes only a few minutes.

The service is available for a small administrative fee and is operated by Autoagent, a technology provider that has served tax offices, banks, and mortgage servicers nationwide since 2001.

Property owners interested in learning more or enrolling can visit https://www.equapay.com.

Larimer County noted that EquaPay is an independent vendor and not affiliated with the county. The county does not endorse or recommend the service, and any financial agreement is solely between the taxpayer and the vendor.

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Source: Larimer County Treasurer & Public Trustee