Live Music with Free Milk at Loveland Aleworks

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

All-ages, no-cover show brings local sound to downtown Loveland

An evening of live music is set to fill downtown Loveland as Free Milk takes the stage at Loveland Aleworks on Saturday, February 28, from 5 to 7 p.m.

The all-ages performance at Loveland Aleworks, located at 118 West 4th Street, is free to attend and open to the public. With no cover charge, the early evening show offers an accessible way for families, friends, and music lovers to gather and enjoy live entertainment in a relaxed setting.

Free Milk, a Colorado-based band known for its energetic sound and community-focused performances, continues to build a following along the Front Range. More information about the band can be found at https://freemilkband.com/.

Downtown venues like Loveland Aleworks play a key role in supporting local musicians and creating shared spaces where Northern Colorado residents can connect through music. Events like this highlight the growing arts and live music scene across Loveland and the surrounding region.

