Harvest Farm Expands Recovery Capacity in Wellington

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Expansion marks extended opioid abatement-funded growth at longtime New Life Program site

WELLINGTON – A longstanding Northern Colorado recovery program is expanding, increasing its ability to serve men working to break cycles of addiction and homelessness.

Harvest Farm in Wellington will raise capacity in its New Life Program from 72 to 80 men following a two-year remodel of its “Big House.”

The expansion was made possible in part by a $400,000 grant from the Larimer County Regional Opioid Abatement Council. The council also awarded Harvest Farm and Fort Collins Rescue Mission a combined $500,000 over the next two years to support four staff positions tied to recovery services.

Harvest Farm is a 100-acre recovery center operated by the Fort Collins Rescue Mission under the umbrella of Denver Rescue Mission. The New Life Program provides structured support to men seeking to overcome addiction and homelessness, offering courses in job readiness, budgeting, anger management, addiction recovery, and other life skills designed to build stability and self-sufficiency.

Since 2012, the Fort Collins Rescue Mission has served individuals experiencing homelessness across the region. More information about its programs is available at https://www.fortcollinsrescuemission.org.

Local officials say the expansion reflects ongoing collaboration across agencies to address the impacts of opioid addiction and housing instability in Larimer County. With additional beds and staffing, the program aims to deepen its reach at a time when demand for recovery and transitional support services remains high across Northern Colorado.

Attribution: Fort Collins Rescue Mission and Harvest Farm