Larimer County Commissioner Column: Housing, Childcare, and Community

By John Kefalas | Larimer County Commissioner

Children, community, and shelter

I’d like to address three important issues in this column: celebrating Black History Month and the beloved community; housing security and affordability; and childcare and early childhood education.

I believe these topics are deeply connected and that it is important for our community to know how Larimer County is involved in these critical matters and what we’ve accomplished together.

The Board of Larimer County Commissioners officially proclaimed February as Black History Month in Larimer County to honor and affirm the culture, history, and contributions of Black Americans locally and throughout the United States.

The proclamation reminds us that this observance began 100 years ago and corresponded with the birthday of Frederick Douglass — abolitionist, writer, newspaper publisher, and statesman who was born into slavery and became one of the most outspoken voices against slavery in the 19th century.

This year’s theme, African Americans and Labor, amplifies the central role of Black American labor throughout our nation’s history that helped build our country in so many ways. Explore more about Black History Month here. https://www.blackhistorymonth.gov/

It’s important to acknowledge and embrace the proud legacy of Black American history, to reflect on the immense struggles and achievements of individuals and communities, and to engage in educational, cultural, celebratory, and social change activities that unify us.

We need to keep our eyes on the prize, the beloved community, which refers to a vision of a society rooted in fairness, opportunity, love, and reconciliation where differences are resolved nonviolently and everyone can prosper, have dignity, be treated with respect, and feel valued and welcome.

To help improve housing security and affordability, the Board of Larimer County Commissioners approved the 2026 Emergency Rental Assistance Agreement with Neighbor to Neighbor https://www.n2n.org/ a trusted local organization, to administer their rental assistance program that supports eligible renters to avoid eviction. The county’s investment is $296, 255 to keep people in their homes and prevent homelessness.

In Larimer County, 60% of renters are cost-burdened, meaning they pay more than 30% of their income for rent. This puts people at risk of eviction, and nearly 40% are children living in these households. There are serious consequences with eviction, and the good news is that prevention works. In 2025, 189 households received support, and 88% remained housed six months after assistance, and eviction filings decreased for the first time since pre-pandemic times.

In February, we commissioners approved a professional services agreement with NoCo Kids Thrive, https://www.nocokidsthrive.org/, funded by the voter-approved sales tax that will be directed to improve early childhood services and lower childcare costs.

More than $3 million will go to families, educators, and early childhood programs in 2026. Although only a portion of the anticipated sales tax revenue will be used in the first year, the rest will be saved to be ready for full use in 2027 and subsequent years.

We can all agree that for parents to keep a job and/or get an education, they need affordable and quality childcare. For children to thrive, they need a safe and nurturing learning environment. The Masai of Africa greet each other with, “And how are the children?” Perhaps, this is guidance we can learn from to make sure the children are well.

John Kefalas is a Larimer County Commissioner serving all of Larimer County.