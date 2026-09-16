Lynyrd Skynyrd, 38 Special Set for Loveland

Southern rock favorites take the stage Friday at Blue Arena

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

LOVELAND — Two names synonymous with Southern rock will share the stage in Northern Colorado when Lynyrd Skynyrd performs with special guest 38 Special on Friday, September 18, at Blue Arena.

The concert begins at 7:30 p.m., with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. at Blue Arena, 5290 Arena Circle in Loveland.

Lynyrd Skynyrd has spent decades building one of rock music’s most recognizable catalogs, with songs including “Sweet Home Alabama,” “Simple Man” and “Free Bird.” The band’s music has remained a fixture of classic rock radio and live performances across generations.

Joining the group is 38 Special, another Southern rock mainstay whose catalog includes “Hold On Loosely,” “Caught Up in You” and “Rockin’ Into the Night.”

The pairing makes Friday’s show one of the larger classic-rock concerts scheduled in Northern Colorado this fall.

The concert is open to all ages. Tickets are available through the venue’s official ticketing channels.

Event Details:

Friday, September 18, 2026

Doors: 6:30 p.m.

Concert: 7:30 p.m.

Blue Arena, 5290 Arena Circle, Loveland

Source: The Ranch Events Complex / Blue Arena