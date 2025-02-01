Max Mackey Band Brings Soul-Stirring Americana Rock to the Aggie Theatre

by Matt Dierlam | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, CO – Northern Colorado music fans, get ready for a night of electrifying live music! The Max Mackey Band is set to headline the Aggie Theatre this Thursday, delivering a performance packed with heartfelt storytelling, soaring guitar work, and foot-stomping rhythms. Opening the night will be The Canyon Echoes, setting the stage for an unforgettable evening.

A Road to Resilience: Max Mackey’s Journey

Max Mackey’s new self-produced album, Eyes on the Road is more than just a collection of songs—it’s the culmination of three decades of passion, perseverance, and personal triumph. “It’s everything I’ve always wanted an album to be: honest, simple, and fun,” Max shares.

Support Northern Colorado Journalism Show your support for North Forty News by helping us produce more content. It's a kind and simple gesture that will help us continue to bring more content to you. BONUS - Donors get a link in their receipt to sign up for our once-per-week instant text messaging alert. Get your e-copy of North Forty News the moment it is released! Click to Donate



This advertising makes North Forty News possible:



The album, which has been years in the making, faced unexpected delays. Max began recording just before the pandemic, only to have his progress halted when he was hit by a distracted driver while riding his motorcycle. That life-changing event only deepened the emotional weight behind his music.

“If you listen to the lyrics, almost all the songs are about overcoming adversity, pushing forward, and never giving up,” he says.

Max Mackey (Photo courtesy Max Mackey)

A Sound That Moves You

Eyes on the Road features ten original songs that blend soulful melodies, powerful storytelling, and intricate guitar work. The title track, inspired by his daughter learning to drive, carries a deeper message about life’s journey, reminding listeners to stay focused on where they’re going—on the road and beyond.

On “Hello Virginia,” Max unleashes a guitar solo reminiscent of Pink Floyd’s David Gilmour, balancing technical brilliance with raw emotion. Whether it’s the uplifting beats or the deep, reflective lyrics, this album is sure to strike a chord with listeners of all backgrounds.

Max Mackey (Photo courtesy Max Mackey)

The Band Behind the Music

Bringing his Genuine Americana Rock to life, Max is backed by an all-star lineup:

Max Mackey – Guitar & Vocals

– Guitar & Vocals Chris Bell – Keys

– Keys Eric Straumanis – Guitar

– Guitar Dave Nielsen – Bass

– Bass AJ Knight – Drums

Together, their dynamic energy, tight harmonies, and passion for storytelling create a sound that resonates with audiences across Colorado.

Don’t Miss the Show!

With a blend of soul-stirring lyrics, high-energy instrumentals, and an unmistakable stage presence, The Max Mackey Band is set to deliver a performance that will stir your soul, make you smile, and get you moving.

📅 WHEN: Thursday Night

📍 WHERE: Aggie Theatre, Fort Collins

🎶 OPENING ACT: The Canyon Echoes

Don’t miss this powerful night of live music in the heart of Fort Collins. Get your tickets now at https://www.z2ent.com/aggie-theatre and be part of a show that promises to be as inspiring as it is entertaining.

For more local music coverage and Northern Colorado events, visit North Forty News.