Mike Ippolito Brings Live Music to Mash Lab Brewing

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free afternoon performance blends blues, folk, jazz, rock and soul on Mash Lab’s patio

Live music and craft beer come together Saturday, July 11, as Mike Ippolito returns to Mash Lab Brewing & Kitchen in Windsor for an afternoon performance on the brewery’s popular outdoor patio.

Community Message

Known for his energetic style, Ippolito’s performances combine blues, folk, jazz, rock and soul into an engaging live show. The annual appearance has become a favorite stop for both the musician and local audiences, offering a relaxed summer setting with house-brewed craft beer, food and a welcoming atmosphere.

Admission is free, making it an easy way to spend a summer afternoon enjoying live music with friends and family.

Event Details

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What: Mike Ippolito Live

When: Saturday, July 11, 2026, 4:00–7:00 p.m.

Where: Mash Lab Brewing & Kitchen, 4395 Highland Meadows Parkway, Windsor

Cost: Free

More Information: Check Mash Lab Brewing’s event listings or social media for updates.

Add your event to our community calendar: https://northfortynews.com/calendar

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