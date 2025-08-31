Northern Flight Music Weekend Lands in Fort Collins

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Langhorne Slim headlines three-day celebration with performances at Washington’s, The Armory, and OBC Wine Project

FORT COLLINS, Colo. – Music lovers in Northern Colorado have reason to celebrate as the Northern Flight weekend comes to Fort Collins October 9–11, bringing a lineup of national and local talent to three of the city’s favorite venues.

The weekend kicks off Thursday, October 9, with a VIP Party at The OBC Wine Project, featuring live music, complimentary wine and beer, and food for purchase. On Friday night, acclaimed singer-songwriter Langhorne Slim and his full band will headline at Washington’s, one of Old Town’s premier music stages. Saturday afternoon will close out the festivities with Strings & Stories at The Armory, an intimate event featuring an all-star lineup of performers from across genres.

Organizers aim to create a weekend that showcases Fort Collins’ vibrant music scene while bringing nationally recognized talent to Northern Colorado audiences.

Ticket Information

A limited number of VIP Weekend Passes have just been released for $119. Passes include:

Admission to Thursday’s VIP Kickoff Party at The OBC Wine Project (6–8 p.m.)

Early admission and ticket to Friday night’s Washington’s show with Langhorne Slim

Ticket to Saturday’s Strings & Stories event at The Armory (1–3 p.m.)

Individual tickets for Friday and Saturday events are also available starting at $29. Tickets can be purchased at www.bluebirdmusicfestival.org.

Community Impact

Fort Collins has long been recognized for its thriving live music culture, and events like Northern Flight continue to strengthen the city’s reputation as a regional hub for music and the arts. By staging performances at three beloved local venues, the event highlights the city’s commitment to supporting both national touring acts and local music fans.

Call to Action

Don’t miss your chance to be part of this unique Fort Collins music weekend. Secure your tickets and VIP passes now at www.bluebirdmusicfestival.org.