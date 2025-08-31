Greeley’s Delta Park Reopens With Award-Winning Design

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Community invited to celebrate transformation September 10

GREELEY, CO – The City of Greeley is welcoming residents back to Delta Park after a major community-driven transformation. The park, located at 240 East 24th Street, will host a grand reopening celebration on Wednesday, September 10, from 5 to 6:30 p.m., featuring a ribbon-cutting ceremony and remarks from city officials.

The reopening marks the culmination of a project that turned Delta Park from an underused lot into an award-winning neighborhood centerpiece. In recognition of its thoughtful redesign, the park was recently honored with the 2025 Columbine Award for Design from the Colorado Parks and Recreation Association.

What to Expect at the Celebration

Families and neighbors will enjoy a lineup of activities, including:

A brand-new playground and splash pad

Greeley Recreation’s “Play on the Way” programs

The High Plains Mobile Library

Henna art and a piñata

A local ice cream truck

Basketballs and soccer balls to try out on the new courts and green space

Expanded green space for relaxation and picnics

Designed by and for the Community

City leaders emphasize that Delta Park is more than a facelift—it’s a project rooted in community voices. Over the past year, staff worked alongside families, youth, and organizations such as the Trust for Public Land and Lutheran Family Services to prioritize features that promote health, safety, and connection.

“This project is about more than just a new playground,” said Diana Frick, Director of Culture, Parks, and Recreation for the City of Greeley. “Delta Park is a powerful example of what’s possible when we listen to our community and invest in the places that bring people together.”

Key improvements include more than 80 new trees to reduce heat and improve air quality, enhanced accessibility and walkways, and a vibrant mural by local artist Armando Silva.

A Model for Northern Colorado

Delta Park’s transformation sets an example for how neighborhood-led collaboration can create vibrant and inclusive spaces across Northern Colorado.

For more details about the project and the September 10 celebration, visit SpeakUpGreeley.com/delta-park.

Attribution: City of Greeley Culture, Parks, and Recreation Department