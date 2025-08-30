Superior Fire Officials Urge Caution with Garage Hazards

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Oily rags, batteries, and appliances pose hidden fire risks

SUPERIOR, Colo. – Recent fires in Superior are a reminder of how easily everyday household items can spark dangerous blazes. Mountain View Fire Rescue (MVFR), in partnership with the Town of Superior, is urging residents across Northern Colorado to take precautions when storing oily rags, paints, solvents, batteries, and garage appliances.

Each year in the United States, thousands of fires are attributed to these everyday hazards, resulting in millions of dollars in property damage. Firefighters say that prevention starts at home, and small changes in storage and handling can prevent disasters.

(Graphic Courtesy Mountain View Fire Rescue)

Safety Recommendations

Oily Rags & Flammable Liquids : Store oily rags in a metal container filled with water and a tight lid. Keep paints, fuels, and solvents in their original containers, away from heat or sunlight.

: Store oily rags in a metal container filled with water and a tight lid. Keep paints, fuels, and solvents in their original containers, away from heat or sunlight. Batteries : Use only chargers designed for your battery type, avoid damaged or swollen batteries, and store in a cool, dry place. Never expose batteries to direct sunlight or extreme heat.

: Use only chargers designed for your battery type, avoid damaged or swollen batteries, and store in a cool, dry place. Never expose batteries to direct sunlight or extreme heat. Garage Appliances : Use appliances designed for garage temperatures, plug them directly into outlets (not extension cords), and keep them clear of gas cans, paints, and solvents.

: Use appliances designed for garage temperatures, plug them directly into outlets (not extension cords), and keep them clear of gas cans, paints, and solvents. General Prevention: Keep your garage uncluttered and avoid piling oily rags, which can spontaneously ignite.

“These reminders are simple but lifesaving,” officials emphasized. “Sharing them with family and neighbors is one of the best ways we can protect our community.”

For more information, visit the Town of Superior’s fire safety resources at superiorcolorado.gov.

Information provided by Mountain View Fire Rescue and the Town of Superior.