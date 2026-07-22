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Old 97’s Bring Three Decades of Alt-Country Energy to Fort Collins

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Old 97’s Bring Three Decades of Alt-Country Energy to Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Veteran Texas rockers return with songs from their latest album, American Primitive, plus fan favorites.

Alt-country pioneers Old 97’s return to Fort Collins on Friday, July 24, for an evening of high-energy rock and Americana at Washington’s. The Dallas-based band, known for blending country roots with punk-inspired energy, is touring behind its 13th studio album, American Primitive.

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Led by singer and guitarist Rhett Miller, the quartet has spent nearly three decades building a reputation for electrifying live performances. Their latest album embraces a raw, instinctive sound while tackling themes of love, mental health, and resilience. Opening the evening is singer-songwriter River Shook.

Washington’s is a standing-room venue with limited seating available on a first-come basis.

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