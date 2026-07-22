Old 97’s Bring Three Decades of Alt-Country Energy to Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Veteran Texas rockers return with songs from their latest album, American Primitive, plus fan favorites.

Alt-country pioneers Old 97’s return to Fort Collins on Friday, July 24, for an evening of high-energy rock and Americana at Washington’s. The Dallas-based band, known for blending country roots with punk-inspired energy, is touring behind its 13th studio album, American Primitive.

Community Message

Led by singer and guitarist Rhett Miller, the quartet has spent nearly three decades building a reputation for electrifying live performances. Their latest album embraces a raw, instinctive sound while tackling themes of love, mental health, and resilience. Opening the evening is singer-songwriter River Shook.

Washington’s is a standing-room venue with limited seating available on a first-come basis.

Event Details

What: Old 97’s with River Shook

Old 97’s with River Shook When: Friday, July 24, 2026, at 7 p.m.

Friday, July 24, 2026, at 7 p.m. Where: Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins

Washington’s, 132 Laporte Ave., Fort Collins Cost: See ticket information through the venue

See ticket information through the venue More Info: https://www.z2ent.com/events/detail/old-97s-2026

Find more Northern Colorado events on the North Forty News calendar:

https://northfortynews.com/calendar

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