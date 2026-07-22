Man Arrested After Alleged Knife Threat in Weld County

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Deputies say 64-year-old entered home uninvited, threatened resident with knife.

A 64-year-old Weld County man was arrested Tuesday evening after deputies investigated a reported disturbance involving a knife at a residence near Evans.

Community Message

Weld County Sheriff’s Office deputies responded shortly after 5 p.m. to the 500 block of Johnson Street to investigate a disturbance involving weapons.

Robert Betzer

According to investigators, Robert Betzer allegedly entered a residence without permission while carrying a large knife. Deputies say Betzer threatened one victim and shoved her while another victim was present inside the home.

Deputies developed probable cause during the investigation and arrested Betzer.

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Betzer was booked on suspicion of:

Menacing

First-degree burglary (no force entry – residence)

No injuries were reported.

All charges are allegations. Betzer is presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty in a court of law.

Source: Weld County Sheriff’s Office.

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