Old Crow Medicine Show Set for Performance at the Mishawaka

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Legendary Americana band brings Grammy-winning sound to the Poudre Canyon stage this May

Northern Colorado music fans will have a chance to see one of Americana’s most influential bands when Old Crow Medicine Show performs at the Mishawaka Amphitheater on Friday, May 15, at 8 p.m.

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Known for blending old-time string band traditions with modern folk energy, Old Crow Medicine Show has spent more than two decades building a devoted following across the country. The band rose to national attention with songs like “Wagon Wheel” and has become a staple of the Americana and roots music scene, earning a Grammy Award and membership in the Grand Ole Opry along the way.

The concert adds another major live music night to the growing Northern Colorado summer season, drawing both longtime fans and visitors into the scenic Poudre Canyon venue west of Fort Collins. The Mishawaka Amphitheater remains one of the region’s most recognizable outdoor music destinations, offering a mountain setting that has helped define live music culture in Northern Colorado for generations.

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