Greeley Pools Open Memorial Day Weekend

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Outdoor water attractions return across Greeley with pools, splash parks, and family nights through Labor Day

Residents across Northern Colorado looking for ways to cool off this summer will soon have more options as the City of Greeley prepares to open its outdoor pools and splash parks for the season beginning May 23.

Community Message

The city’s seasonal aquatic facilities will remain open through Labor Day, offering families, children, and visitors access to swimming, splash features, slides, and other recreational activities throughout the summer months.

Two outdoor pools and two splash parks will welcome guests this year:

Centennial Pool, 2315 Reservoir Road

Discovery Bay Waterpark, 715 E. 24th Street

Island Grove Splash Park, 302 N. 14th Avenue

Sunrise Splash Park, 325 12th Street

Centennial Pool features a 243-foot waterslide, lap pool, splash pad, and diving well. Located beside Centennial Park, the facility also provides access to nearby tennis courts, a skate park, and baseball fields.

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Open swim hours at Centennial Pool are Monday through Friday from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m. and weekends from noon to 6 p.m. Family Nights are scheduled on Thursdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Discovery Bay Waterpark offers a dinosaur-themed environment with a lazy river, splash pad, activity pool, zero-depth entry area, and waterslide. The waterpark also sits near Balsam Park and the Campo Esperanza Natural Area, giving families additional outdoor recreation opportunities.

Discovery Bay’s open swim runs daily from noon to 6 p.m., with Family Nights held on Wednesdays from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Admission rates are $7 for adults, $6 for youth and seniors, and $3 for children ages four and under. Children under five must be accompanied in the pool by a paying adult.

The city also offers discounted 10-punch passes through My Greeley Rec for $46 for adults and $38 for youth and seniors.

Splash parks remain free to the public and operate daily from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m.

Additional information, weather closures, and seasonal schedule updates are available through Greeley Recreation.

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Attribution: Information provided by the City of Greeley