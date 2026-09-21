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Open Funk Jam Invites Musicians to Greeley Stage

North Forty News
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Open Funk Jam Invites Musicians to Greeley Stage

GREELEY, Colo. — Northern Colorado musicians and music fans can settle into the groove Wednesday night when Val Chillmer hosts an Open Funk Jam at 2454 West in Greeley.

The free show begins at 7 p.m. Wednesday, September 23, bringing funk, jazz and jam music together in an evening designed to be as participatory as it is entertaining. Val Chillmer, a funk and fusion band based in Northern Colorado and the Denver area, anchors the session.

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Musicians who want to join the jam can sign up in person, and instruments will be provided. The recurring event takes place on the fourth Wednesday of the month, giving local players an opportunity to share the stage while audiences experience a performance that can develop differently each time.

Admission is free and open to the public. Donations collected during the show go directly to the artists. The venue also has food and drink service available, along with bowling that can be purchased separately.

Open Funk Jam with Val Chillmer
Wednesday, September 23 | 7–9:30 p.m.
2454 West, 2454 8th Ave., Greeley
Admission: Free

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