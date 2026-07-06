PBR, Rodeo, and Brad Paisley Kick Off Big Weekend at Canvas Stadium

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

World-class bull riding, collegiate rodeo, and a country music superstar launch an action-packed weekend in Fort Collins.

Country music fans and rodeo enthusiasts will have plenty to cheer about as Canvas Stadium hosts the opening night of the inaugural PBR Bulls and Beats weekend on Friday, July 10. The evening pairs the new Intercollegiate All-Star Rodeo with a headline concert by Brad Paisley, bringing elite collegiate athletes and one of country music’s biggest stars together for an unforgettable night.

Community Message

The action begins with the Collegiate All-Star Rodeo at 6:45 p.m., featuring top rodeo athletes from colleges across the nation competing in a showcase of talent and western tradition. After the competition, Grammy-winning country artist Brad Paisley takes the stage to headline the evening’s entertainment.

The excitement continues throughout the weekend as the 2026 PBR Teams season officially opens Saturday night with 10 professional teams competing in five matchups before a concert by Bailey Zimmerman. Sunday’s finale features another day of elite team bull riding followed by a closing performance from Miranda Lambert.

The three-day event marks one of the largest summer entertainment weekends ever hosted at Colorado State University’s Canvas Stadium, bringing together professional sports, collegiate rodeo, and nationally recognized country music artists.

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Event Details

What: PBR Bulls and Beats Intercollegiate All-Star Rodeo with Brad Paisley

When: Friday, July 10, 2026. Gates open ahead of the 6:45 p.m. rodeo.

Where: Canvas Stadium, 751 W. Pitkin St., Fort Collins

Cost: Tickets required. All fans are welcome.

More Information: Tickets and event information are available at CSURams.com.

Looking for more things to do across Northern Colorado? Browse the North Forty News Community Calendar with thousands of local events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Northern Colorado is home to incredible events that bring our communities together—from rodeos and concerts to hometown festivals and family traditions. North Forty News is committed to keeping you connected to the people, places, and events that make this region special.



Become a North Forty News member. Northern Colorado is home to incredible events that bring our communities together—from rodeos and concerts to hometown festivals and family traditions. North Forty News is committed to keeping you connected to the people, places, and events that make this region special.

Source: Colorado State University Events Calendar.