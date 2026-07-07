The Caldwell Opens at Buxton Hotel in Fort Collins

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Southern-inspired restaurant aims to become a gathering place for CSU, locals, and visitors

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — A new dining destination has opened across from Colorado State University as The Caldwell begins serving breakfast, happy hour, dinner and weekend brunch inside the newly opened Buxton Hotel.

Community Message

Designed as more than a traditional hotel restaurant, The Caldwell aims to become a neighborhood gathering space where Fort Collins residents, students, hotel guests, and visitors can connect over food, drinks, and live entertainment.

Buxton Hotel, 914 S College Ave, Fort Collins (Photo courtesy The Buxton Hotel)

Owned by The Buxton Hotel at 914 S College Ave, in Fort Collins, The Caldwell features a Southern-inspired menu created by Chef Sol Shenker, a graduate of the Culinary Institute of America whose career includes work at restaurants, luxury hospitality brands, ski resorts, and independent restaurant ventures.

Menu offerings include oven-roasted chicken biscuits with hot honey butter, brisket melts, whiskey-lacquered half chicken, fresh salads, house-made baked goods, and shareable appetizers such as brisket sliders and whipped pimento cheese.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

“The Caldwell is really about creating the kind of place people don’t want to leave,” said Ashley Stiles, owner of The Buxton Hotel. “We wanted to create a space that’s warm, welcoming and full of life.”

The restaurant also highlights Colorado’s craft beverage industry by serving only Colorado-brewed draft beers, along with specialty cocktails and rotating local selections.

Located directly across from the CSU campus, The Caldwell plans to host regular live entertainment through a partnership with Mishawaka Presents, as well as open mic nights and collaborations with Colorado State University’s music and arts programs.

“We never envisioned The Caldwell as just a hotel bar,” Stiles said. “Being across from CSU creates an incredible opportunity to bring together students, locals, visitors, artists, and musicians in one space.”

The restaurant is named after James “Jim” Caldwell Davis, Stiles’ grandfather, whose hospitality and generosity inspired the venue’s concept. The restaurant seeks to reflect that legacy by creating a welcoming atmosphere where guests are encouraged to relax and spend time together.

The Caldwell seats 98 guests indoors, with capacity expanding to approximately 120 people when the adjacent pool terrace is included. The space is also available for private events, corporate gatherings, receptions, and community celebrations.

The Caldwell is open daily for breakfast, happy hour and dinner, with weekend brunch served Saturdays and Sundays.

For more information, visit https://thebuxtonhotel.com.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Fort Collins continues to add locally focused businesses that help shape the community beyond their primary purpose. North Forty News is committed to covering the people, businesses and developments that strengthen Northern Colorado’s neighborhoods and economy.



Become a North Forty News member. Fort Collins continues to add locally focused businesses that help shape the community beyond their primary purpose. North Forty News is committed to covering the people, businesses and developments that strengthen Northern Colorado’s neighborhoods and economy.

Source: The Buxton Hotel