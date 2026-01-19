Piano Bar Returns to Monroe’s Lounge

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Weekly sing-along night features live piano, classic hits, and audience requests

Monroe’s Lounge in Loveland invites music lovers to unwind with a lively Piano Bar night, hosted by pianist Dana McElwain. Held on select Friday evenings, the interactive show blends live piano performance with crowd-favorite classics, creating a relaxed, sing-along atmosphere.

Guests are encouraged to request their favorite songs, join in on vocals, or simply enjoy the music from their seats. Piano Bar takes place Friday, January 16, 2026, from 8:30 to 10 p.m., with additional shows scheduled for January 23, January 30, and February 6 at Monroe’s Lounge, located at 5542 E. U.S. Highway 34 in Loveland.

Find more events at northfortynews.com/calendar.