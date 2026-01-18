Facial Aesthetics to Open Fort Collins Medical Spa

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

New Harmony Road clinic brings medically led aesthetic and wellness care to Northern Colorado

Facial Aesthetics, a Colorado-based medical spa known for board-certified medical leadership and science-backed care, is expanding into Northern Colorado with a new Fort Collins clinic set to open February 9, 2026. The move brings a full-service, medically driven aesthetic and wellness destination to a fast-growing region that values personalized, preventative care.

The new clinic will open along the Harmony Corridor at 115 East Harmony Road, in the space formerly occupied by Colorado in Motion. It marks the eighth Colorado location for Facial Aesthetics, joining clinics in Cherry Creek, Colorado Springs, Greenwood Village, Golden, Highlands Ranch, Superior, and Monument. Additional expansion is planned for 2026, including a Westminster location.

Company leaders say the Fort Collins expansion reflects a deliberate approach to growth focused on trust, safety, and natural results rather than scale alone. The practice emphasizes medically led treatments designed to enhance confidence while preserving each patient’s natural appearance—an approach they believe aligns well with Northern Colorado values around wellness and authenticity.

Facial Aesthetics is guided by more than three decades of clinical experience under board-certified plastic surgeon John A. Grossman, MD, and founder Pamela Hill Grossman, RN, CANS. Providers complete one of the nation’s most rigorous aesthetic training programs, with a focus on clinical precision, patient safety, and refined outcomes. The practice combines advanced medical technology with a personalized, welcoming environment intended to make aesthetic care more approachable.

The Fort Collins clinic will offer injectables, advanced skincare, laser treatments, and comprehensive rejuvenation services, along with a broader wellness focus. Its Wellness360 program includes medically supervised offerings such as GLP-1 therapies, hormone replacement therapy, peptides, and other preventive aging solutions, positioning the clinic as a one-stop resource for full-body aesthetic and wellness care in Northern Colorado.

To celebrate the opening, Facial Aesthetics will host an open house on Saturday, February 7, 2026. The event will offer community members a first look at the new space, opportunities to meet the clinical team, technology demonstrations, and education on the clinic’s evidence-based approach. Planned giveaways include a year of Botox, complimentary treatments, gift cards, products, and limited-time opening specials.

More details about the open house and promotions will be released closer to the event. Additional information about services and locations is available at https://facialaestheticsinc.com.

