Light Snow Likely Overnight

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

National Weather Service highlights slick roads and commute impacts across Northern Colorado

Bands of light snow are expected to develop across Northern Colorado Sunday evening and continue overnight, potentially creating slick roads and travel impacts for the Monday morning commute, according to the National Weather Service in Boulder.

The National Weather Service’s Hazardous Weather Outlook indicates a weak weather system will move through the region tonight into Monday morning. Most lower-elevation communities along the Interstate 25 corridor, including Fort Collins, Loveland, Windsor, and Greeley, are expected to receive a trace to two inches of snow.

Foothill and mountain communities may see slightly higher totals. Estes Park and Red Feather Lakes are forecast to receive 1 to 2 inches of snow, with isolated bands capable of producing locally higher amounts. Forecasters caution that even brief periods of heavier snow could quickly reduce visibility and create slick conditions.

While snowfall totals are expected to remain modest, the timing is a concern. Snowfall is expected to peak overnight, with slick and icy spots lingering into the early Monday commute, especially on untreated roads, bridges, and overpasses. The National Weather Service notes that travel conditions on Monday morning could be poor in areas where snow accumulates.

Drivers are encouraged to allow extra travel time and check current conditions before heading out. Road conditions and travel updates are available from the Colorado Department of Transportation at https://www.cotrip.org, and the latest forecasts and advisories can be found at https://www.weather.gov/bou.

Source: National Weather Service Boulder