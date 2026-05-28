Plants That Thrive Returns to CSU Gardens

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Free Fort Collins event highlights waterwise gardening and local horticulture expertise

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Gardeners looking to create more sustainable landscapes in Northern Colorado can explore drought-friendly ideas and connect with local experts during “Plants that Thrive” on Tuesday, June 2, at the CSU Perennial Gardens.

Community Message

Hosted by Colorado State University Extension and Fort Collins Nursery, the free community event runs from 6 to 8 p.m. and focuses on waterwise perennials that perform well in Colorado landscapes.

Attendees can stroll through the gardens while visiting with Master Gardener volunteers and horticulture professionals about plant selection, gardening practices, and maintaining resilient landscapes during Colorado’s dry summer months. Organizers say the evening is designed to be casual and accessible for both experienced gardeners and beginners looking to reduce water use while still creating colorful outdoor spaces.

Light snacks will be provided during the event, which is open to the public at no cost.

Community Message Start your morning with Northern Colorado news. The Daily Update delivers local stories, weather, and events each morning at 5 a.m. 👉 Start your Daily Update

Find more events at https://northfortynews.com/calendar.

Make North Forty News part of your morning. Get Northern Colorado’s top stories, weather, and events every day at 5 a.m. in our Daily Update. https://northfortynews.com/dailyupdate