Fort Collins Hosts TED Democracy Livestream

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Local library and museum partnership brings national democracy symposium to Northern Colorado ahead of America’s 250th anniversary

Residents in Northern Colorado will have an opportunity to join a nationwide conversation about democracy this summer as Poudre Libraries and Fort Collins Museum of Discovery host a free livestream of TED Democracy Philadelphia: Founding Futures on June 13.

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The day-long event will feature more than 15 original TED Talks focused on the future of democracy, civic engagement, artificial intelligence, representation, media, and social change. Organizers say the symposium is designed to inspire discussion and fresh ideas as the United States approaches its 250th birthday celebrations.

The livestream will run from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. Saturday, June 13, at the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery, located at 408 Mason Court in Fort Collins. Poudre Libraries is one of only two library systems in Colorado selected to host the national TED Democracy livestream series.

Participation is free, though registration is required. Organizers encourage attendees to register separately for each of the three 90-minute sessions throughout the day. More information and registration details are available through the Fort Collins Museum of Discovery’s event calendar.

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Speakers scheduled for the event include authors, researchers, former elected officials, journalists, and civic leaders from across the United States and around the world. Topics are expected to include democratic reform, ethical artificial intelligence, economic inequality, media trust, and civic participation.

The event also highlights the growing role Northern Colorado institutions continue to play in bringing national conversations and educational programming to the region. Organizers say the partnership reflects a shared goal of encouraging learning, dialogue, and community engagement.

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Attribution: Information provided by Poudre Libraries and Fort Collins Museum of Discovery.