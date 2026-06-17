Antero Trout Get Second Chance After Reservoir Drawdown

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Colorado Parks and Wildlife relocates more than 1,000 trout as drought-related reservoir closure continues

PARK COUNTY, Colo. – More than 1,000 trout from Antero Reservoir have found new homes after Colorado Parks and Wildlife completed a large-scale fish salvage operation following the reservoir’s drought-driven drawdown.

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On June 12, CPW aquatic biologists, working alongside Denver Water staff, captured and relocated 981 rainbow, brown, cutthroat, and hybrid trout from the nearly drained reservoir. Most of the fish were transferred to Eleven Mile Reservoir, while the remaining trout were released into the South Fork South Platte River.

The operation comes just months after Denver Water announced it would draw down Antero Reservoir because of drought conditions, prompting an emergency public fish salvage effort that attracted thousands of anglers this spring. The reservoir closure and fish salvage generated widespread interest among Colorado anglers and outdoor enthusiasts, becoming one of the most discussed fisheries stories in the state this year.

CPW selected Eleven Mile Reservoir as the primary relocation site to keep the fish within the South Platte River basin and because the reservoir already contains New Zealand mudsnails, reducing concerns about spreading aquatic nuisance species.

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“It felt great to be able to salvage fish from Antero Reservoir and relocate them to another location where they can be enjoyed by anglers,” said Kyle Battige, CPW Northeast Senior Aquatic Biologist. “Antero can grow some really nice trout, and we were able to move 981 fish over to Eleven Mile State Park. We appreciate the close coordination and support from Denver Water, along with the thousands of anglers that participated in the emergency public salvage effort, a key to ensuring some of Antero’s fish did not go to waste.”

During and after the public salvage period, some fish were also able to move naturally from Antero Reservoir into the South Fork South Platte River and downstream toward Spinney Mountain Reservoir.

While Antero Reservoir remains largely drained, CPW officials emphasized their commitment to restoring the fishery. Stocking operations are expected to resume once water levels have recovered and the reservoir has been refilled.

For Northern Colorado anglers, the situation serves as a reminder of how drought conditions continue to affect fisheries and water management across the state, even as agencies work to preserve recreational opportunities where possible.

A note from Publisher Blaine Howerton



Colorado’s fisheries are facing increasing pressure from drought, changing water demands and environmental challenges. Stories like this help us understand how wildlife managers are adapting and what those decisions mean for anglers across the state. If you value local journalism that keeps an eye on Colorado’s outdoors, consider supporting North Forty News.



Start your trial here. Colorado’s fisheries are facing increasing pressure from drought, changing water demands and environmental challenges. Stories like this help us understand how wildlife managers are adapting and what those decisions mean for anglers across the state. If you value local journalism that keeps an eye on Colorado’s outdoors, consider supporting North Forty News.

Source: Colorado Parks and Wildlife