Realities Ride & Rally Marks 25 Years

Two-day Loveland celebration supports Northern Colorado children through motorcycles, music and community events
By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com
LOVELAND — The roar of motorcycles will have a larger purpose in Loveland Aug. 28 and 29 as the 25th Annual Realities Ride & Rally celebrates a quarter-century of helping Northern Colorado children.
The two-day event at Grimm Brothers Brewing benefits Realities For Children and supports children who have experienced abuse or neglect or are at risk. Organizers say 100% of ride registration fees go toward emergency funding and healing services for local children.
The weekend begins Friday, Aug. 28, with the free Rally Before the Ride. Festivities start at 5 p.m. and include live music, a motorcycle show, vendors, food trucks, a beer garden and Kid Zone. The Battle of the Beards begins at 6 p.m., followed by a main-stage welcome and a performance by the Matt Skinner Band at 7 p.m. The rally concludes at 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s centerpiece is the motorcycle poker run. Rider check-in begins at 8 a.m., with kickstands up at 9:30 a.m. The ride starts at Grimm Brothers Brewing and follows a scenic, traffic-controlled route through Northern Colorado. A $2,500 prize will go to the rider with the best poker hand.
The celebration continues with an After Ride Rally beginning at noon, featuring a car show, live music, food trucks, vendors, a beer garden, family activities and motorcycle stunt shows.
This year’s 25th-anniversary celebration also includes an attempted world record by the Seattle Cossacks Motorcycle Stunt Team. Organizers say 12 riders will attempt to travel a quarter-mile using four motorcycles during the final stunt show Saturday afternoon.
The Realities Ride previously held a Guinness World Record for the World’s Largest Motorcycle Poker Run.
Source: Realities For Children — Realities Ride & Rally
Find more things to do across Northern Colorado in the North Forty News Community Calendar:
https://northfortynews.com/local-calendar/