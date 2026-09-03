Rist Canyon Mountain Festival Returns to Bellvue

Live music, firefighter demonstrations, family activities and free ice cream support the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

BELLVUE, Colo. — The Rist Canyon Mountain Festival returns Saturday, September 12, bringing a full day of live music, firefighter demonstrations, family activities and community fun to the foothills west of Fort Collins.

The festival runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at 11835 Rist Canyon Road in Bellvue. Admission includes free live music presented on stage in front of a large covered viewing tent, and the event will take place rain or shine.

This year’s musical lineup features Liz Barnez, Wendy Woo, Also Known As (AKA), and the Gordon Creek Band.

Visitors can also meet members of the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department and see firefighter demonstrations while learning more about the volunteers who provide emergency response throughout the rural mountain community.

Families will find a kids’ activity area, nonprofit booths, a car show and a firefighter dunk tank. A tractor shuttle will carry visitors to and from the parking area, and the festival’s popular free ice cream will return.

The festival will also feature used books, plants, baked goods, a silent auction, T-shirt sales and food trucks.

All proceeds from the Mountain Festival benefit the Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department, a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization.

Rist Canyon Mountain Festival

Date: Saturday, September 12, 2026

Time: 10 a.m.–4 p.m.

Location: 11835 Rist Canyon Road, Bellvue

More Information: festival.RCVFD.org or Facebook.com/RCMountainFest

Source: Rist Canyon Volunteer Fire Department