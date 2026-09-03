CSU Opens Pac-12 Era With Border War

Rams renew Wyoming rivalry Sept. 5 as Bronze Boot traditions, Canvas Stadium anniversary highlight opening weekend

By North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

FORT COLLINS, Colo. — Colorado State University will open a new chapter in Rams football Saturday, Sept. 5, when CSU hosts Wyoming in the Border War and Battle for the Bronze Boot.

Kickoff is scheduled for 4 p.m. at Canvas Stadium. The game marks CSU’s inaugural season in the Pac-12, the debut of first-year head coach Jim Mora and the 10th anniversary of Canvas Stadium.

The rivalry celebration begins a day earlier, with traditions stretching from the Colorado-Wyoming state line to Old Town Fort Collins and the CSU campus.

Running of the Game Ball

ROTC cadets from both universities will continue the annual Running of the Game Ball on Friday, Sept. 4.

Wyoming cadets will carry the ball to the Colorado-Wyoming border, where a ceremony is scheduled for noon. Head coaches and athletic directors from both universities are expected to participate as Wyoming cadets hand the ball to CSU cadets.

CSU’s cadets will then carry the game ball toward Fort Collins as part of a four-person relay covering the approximately 38-mile stretch of U.S. Highway 287.

The tradition reflects the military history shared by the two universities and has become a centerpiece of the annual Battle for the Bronze Boot.

Game Ball Heads Through Old Town

The celebration will reach downtown Fort Collins Friday evening.

CSU ROTC cadets carrying the ball toward Ram Town outside Canvas Stadium will pass through Old Town during an Old Town Pep Rally beginning at 6 p.m.

The Colorado State University Marching Band and CSU cheerleaders will participate in the downtown celebration.

After returning to campus, CSU ROTC cadets will camp overnight and guard the game ball as part of the Bronze Boot Run tradition.

Green and Gold Town Returns

Businesses throughout Fort Collins will also participate in Green and Gold Town during the rivalry weekend.

The community-wide promotion features activities and specials at participating bars, restaurants, hotels and other businesses while encouraging Fort Collins to show its support for the Rams.

Border War Highlights Opening Day

Saturday’s game will carry several additional celebrations beyond the rivalry itself.

CSU will recognize Military Appreciation Day and the 10th anniversary of Canvas Stadium. Game-day activities are expected to include military vehicles around Ram Town north of the stadium, a pregame flyover and the return of Super Flag, one of the largest American flags in the world.

The university will also recognize Gen. James H. Dickinson, recipient of the 2026 Colorado State University Founders Day Medal.

Wonder, CSU’s Labrador retriever tee dog, will return this season to retrieve the kickoff tee at an expanded number of Rams home games.

The Sept. 5 matchup renews what CSU describes as the longest-running college football rivalry west of the Mississippi and begins a season featuring significant changes for the Rams — a new conference and a new head coach — while maintaining one of the program’s oldest traditions.

Source: Colorado State University