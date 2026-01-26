Robyn Hitchcock Set for Fort Collins Show

by North Forty News Staff | NorthFortyNews.com

Influential British songwriter and cult favorite performs an intimate early-evening show at the Fort Collins Armory

Acclaimed singer-songwriter Robyn Hitchcock will bring his distinctive blend of folk, psychedelia, and lyrical surrealism to Fort Collins on Friday, January 30, 2026, with a 6 p.m. performance at the Fort Collins Armory.

Hitchcock is widely regarded as one of England’s most enduring and imaginative contemporary songwriters, known for pairing melodic guitar work with vivid, often dreamlike storytelling. Since forming the influential art-rock band The Soft Boys in 1976, he has released more than 20 albums and earned a devoted following as a “musician’s musician” and an alternative rock elder statesman.

Often described as a spiritual cousin to Bob Dylan, Hitchcock blends sharp wit with emotional depth, describing his songs as “paintings you can listen to.” His self-titled solo album—his 21st release—was praised by Rolling Stone, Paste, and American Songwriter for its inventive songwriting and unmistakable voice, further cementing his reputation as a singular creative force.

The Fort Collins show offers local audiences a rare chance to experience Hitchcock’s richly imaginative catalog in an intimate live setting, spanning decades of material that continues to influence generations of artists.

Event details:

What: Robyn Hitchcock

When: Friday, January 30, 2026, at 6:00 p.m.

Where: Fort Collins Armory, 314 East Mountain Avenue, Fort Collins

